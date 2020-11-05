Christina Anstead Bites Back At Parent-Shamers Over Claims She's An 'Absent Mother'!

Christina Anstead‘s got a scathing new message for the parenting police: lay the f**k off!

Amid the fallout of her divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead, the momma of three has been trying her best to manage emotions, ignore outside noise about the split, and take care of her kids — while also working to support her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite her efforts, the Flip or Flop star has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism suggesting she’s an “absent mother”! Well, Christina took to Instagram on Thursday to address followers and set the record straight!

The 37-year-old began her defense by sharing just how difficult it’s been to navigate our new normal as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 health crisis:

“This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like s**t. So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling.”

So true. People from all walks of life are suffering in one way or another — even if you are a well-paid television personality like she is!

Then Christina shifted gears and directly called out haters who unfairly assumed she hasn’t been spending as much time with her kiddos lately. As you’re likely aware, the proud momma shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 10, and son Brayden El Moussa, 5, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She’s also mom to 13-month-old son Hudson Anstead, whom she shares with ex Ant. The HGTV star wrote:

“When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ – smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.”

She concluded:

“My point being – when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling – some of us are just better at ‘masking’ it.”

Wow. All of this is supposedly over a lack of picture-perfect mommy-and-me IG posts?!? Jeez, people really do need to lighten up a bit.

A quick glance at Christina’s feed will show you she’s got plenty of those photos and more, although the lastest upload with any of her kids came a week ago when she documented “Fall vibes” in a photo (below) with little Hudson. But as she just stated, fewer posts likely means she’s just being present in the moment!

The parent-shamers out there really want to argue with that, it seems. The shade is also coming in from Ant’s supporters amid their split, who’ve been flooding his social media posts of their son (as recently as this Wednesday) with comments that his estranged wife abandoned Hudson. But without signs of abuse, neglect, or anything even remotely insidious going on, our friendly piece of advice would be to shift that unnecessary attention elsewhere.

As fans may recall, the real estate investor announced her split from Ant in September after less than two years of marriage. And in her statement, she reiterated their kids would always remain a top priority:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

