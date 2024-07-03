Christina Applegate Reveals 2 BIG Goals For 'The Days I Have Left' Amid Heartbreaking Battle With MS

Christina Applegate still has some BIG bucket list items amid her health battle!

The Anchorman star has sadly been battling MS for the past few years. She revealed the news publicly in August 2021 after receiving her diagnosis in June of the same year. Since then she has been brutally honest about the struggles of her new normal. And while she may experience some real low lows, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have a hunger for fun!

The 52-year-old took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to reveal some standout items from her bucket list. She wrote:

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

Okayyy, Christina! We see you! We mean, who WOULDN’T want to work with Shirley or do shots with Cher! Ha! We hope her dreams come true!!

This wasn’t the first time the Dead to Me star mentioned working with Shirley btw… Just last month she took to the same social media app to share her thoughts on the idea of some kind of collab with the Oscar winner:

“I wish I could work with Shirley MacLaine. That’s all. Woke up and that dream I have had for my whole life, washed over me. And I wept for a minute. And I’m sure I will again. Oh and Shirley, I don’t have your number anymore so…….”

Awww. Well, the ball is in the 90-year-old film legend’s court now!

Thoughts??

[Images via Television Academy/YouTube]