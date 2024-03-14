The Heartbreaking Way MS Changed Christina Applegate As A Parent

Three years after Christina Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis, she’s opening up about how it’s affected her parenting.

In a new interview with People that was published on Wednesday, the 52-year-old opened up about how multiple sclerosis has changed her life with her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble. The Dead to Me actress described the 13-year-old as having lost her mom in a way:

“She’s had to see the loss of her mom, in the way that I was a mom with her. Dancing with her every day. Picking her up from school every day. Working at her school, working in the library. Being present out of the house, out of my bed. She doesn’t see those things anymore. This is a loss for her as well. And we’re both learning as we’re going along.”

Christina has opened up a lot in the past about the disease, as well as how horrible the symptoms can be, and she says it breaks her heart that it’s put a strain on her and her daughter’s relationship:

“She’ll come in the room, and if she sees that I’m laying on my side, she knows that she can’t ask me to do anything. And that breaks me, breaks me. Because I love doing stuff for my kid. I love making her food. I love bringing it to her. I love all of it, and I just can’t sometimes. But I try. I try.”

Sadie gets “nervous” for her mother, especially about her driving due to the nervous system disorder. The mom of one calls it “the worst feeling in the world” that she can’t do the things she’d like to for her child:

“This is forever. It’s heartbreaking when you have to say to your kid, ‘I can’t.’ It’s like the worst feeling in the world as a mother. You’re their protector in life. When you have to say, ‘I can’t,’ it rips your soul apart. I freak out about it every day.”

