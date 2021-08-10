Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate shared some difficult news on Monday.

The actress has lived most of her life in the public eye, starting as a child star and rising to fame as a teenager on the classic sitcom Married… with Children. She’s maintained a flourishing career in both film and television over the years, most recently starring and executive producing the hit Netflix series Dead to Me. But behind the scenes, she’s had her fair share of health struggles, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 that led to a double mastectomy.

Now, the 49-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She wrote on Twitter:

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

The Anchorman star added:

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘ we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

According to CNN, MS is considered an autoimmune disease, wherein the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. It affects the central nervous system, and symptoms can include pain and loss of vision, weakness and numbness of the extremities, lethargy, and depression, among others. There is no cure for MS, but it can be managed through various treatments.

A handful of other celebs have opened up about having multiple sclerosis, including Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jack Osbourne, and Selma Blair, who wrote shortly after revealing her diagnosis:

“People write me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around . But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can’t sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake . … We do what we can.”

Dealing with a new, potentially frightening health condition is difficult enough, so we can’t imagine having to do so publicly. It must have taken a lot of strength and courage for Christina to disclose this information. We wish her all the best as she navigates this health journey and hope that we all respect her wishes and give her the time, space and privacy she needs as she enters this new chapter.

