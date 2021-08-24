Christina Haack Slams Trolls For Insulting Her Parenting Of 1-Year-Old Son She Shares With Ex Ant Anstead

Don’t mess with this momma bear!

Christina Haack came to her own defense on Instagram Monday after a fan expressed concern for her 1-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The controversy kicked off after the Flip or Flop host uploaded a family photo of her boyfriend Joshua Hall, as well as hers and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa‘s two other kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, at a fancy dinner in Las Vegas. Captioning the snapshot, the 38-year-old wrote:

“24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids — wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat”

Sounds fun! But one fan wasn’t ready to take in the sights of the family vacation because they noticed a friendly face was MIA!

The follower argued:

“Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures.”

If the troll was talking about “the pictures” from the fam’s quick vacay, then duh! A 1-year-old clearly doesn’t make the cut for a “big kid” only trip! See the snapshots in question (below).

The HGTV star obviously wasn’t going to let that harsh comment go unnoticed. The Christina on the Coast lead took it upon herself to set the record straight — and she held nothing back, responding:

“Just because I don’t post my every move of course shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids.”

Reasonable… we know how hard it could be to bring a toddler to Sin City! (Especially for just a quick getaway!) And that seems to be the biggest reason Hudson didn’t get the invite, as Haack added:

“This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn’t have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He’s happy and well taken care of.”

In the care of his daddy and his Oscar-winning girlfriend perhaps??

Later, the reality star hopped back online to slam another naysayer, replying to a negative comment:

“didn’t know we were neighbors … insta is reality”

LOLz!! Someone was OVER the drama!

It honestly sounds like there’s no cause for concern. Instead, it’s just a bunch of fans finding a reason to pick on the Cali native. After finalizing her divorce from Ant last month, Christina seems to be in the best place possible for her kids — finding new love in her hunky beau (they’ve been dating since July) and celebrating her little ones at every chance she gets. So lay off, haters — at least until you have a real reason to be worried!

