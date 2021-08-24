Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Are Instagram Official -- 'Finally'!

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have gone Instagram official — and it’s with a picture from the moment they met!

The British TV host took to the ‘gram on Monday to celebrate the release of his new Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and he couldn’t help but gush about the first episode’s leading lady in the process!

Sharing a selfie alongside co-host Cristy Lee and the Bridget Jones’s Diary star (who was cuddled up to his side, already making them look like soulmates), the 42-year-old mused:

“It’s finally here… The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus, Monday the 23rd!!”

Introducing the Oscar winner, Christina Haack’s ex-husband continued:

“And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

So sweet! And he didn’t stop there! The Wheeler Dealers lead even revealed his nickname for his girlfriend!

Writing about the show — which allows a celeb to give back to someone by helping to create “their one-of-a-kind, automotive masterpiece” — Anstead explained:

“Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren’s dearest and closest friends……”

Aww! Ren and Ant has a nice ring to it. Ch-ch-check out the lovebirds’ first IG post!

Of course, co-host Cristy had to share in the fun as well with a new snap of the trio!

Executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott (of Property Brothers) also uploaded another glimpse of the couple in the snapshot (below)!

Ren’s looking a little windswept there! Perhaps it was their instant spark that sent her hair flying and heart aflutter?!

One thing is for sure, the dad of three was swept off his feet at the most “unexpected” time! He told ET Friday:

“Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected. There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that right?”

Again with the “magical” description! This dude is clearly smitten!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple has been linked since June. With instant chemistry, they hit it off quickly and managed to keep their relationship private until just days after the reality star finalized his divorce from the Flip or Flop host at the start of the summer. Since then, they’ve remained pretty tight-lipped about their romance… but is all that changing now that they’re IG official??

Would U love to see more of this relationship? If so, are you tuning into Celebrity IOU: Joyride to see how they first fell in love? You can catch the trailer HERE!

[Image via Ant Anstead/Cristy Lee/Instagram]