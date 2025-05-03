Christina Haack's Divorce From Joshua Hall Finally Settled: ‘Can’t Wait To Move On’

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are officially legally DONE.

According to a rep for Christina via US Weekly, the exes’ divorce was finalized on Friday through mediation:

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation. She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

In fact, the 41-year-old was so impressed with Laura Wasser‘s work, she took to her Instagram Stories to thank her ace attorney personally. The HGTV star wrote:

“Huge thank you to the disso queen @Laurawasserofficial … You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words.”

Christina went on to say she’s “learned” a lot and she’s ready to move on from all this:

“I have learned so much under your guidance and I’m grateful to have this behind me. I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

That settles that!

See the full post (below):

Christina and Josh got married in April 2022, and she filed for divorce in July 2024. Almost a year later, it’s good to hear things are finally settled. She’s already moved on with her new beau Christopher LaRocca! And now she’s officially, legally totally single! Now… about when she was actually on the market…

