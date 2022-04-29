Ant Anstead’s Emergency Filing For Custody Of Son With Christina Haack DENIED!

Ant Anstead won’t receive full custody of his son with Christina Haack… for now.

News broke on Thursday that the television personality had filed an emergency order for custody of his son Hudson Anstead. He leveled some serious accusations at his ex-wife in the filing, saying that she rarely saw their child but often used him for sponsored social media posts, alleging that she had allowed him on one occasion to become seriously sunburned. On another, had sent Hudson back to Ant without informing him he had been exposed to coronavirus.

Related: Jason Sudeikis ‘Appalled’ Olivia Wilde Was Served His Custody Papers On Stage!

Unfortunately for the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, these allegations did not meet the requirements for an emergency order. According to People, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied his ex parte application “because he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child,” nor did he give his ex enough notice of the issue.

In other words, his filing did not prove that there was an urgent need to change the standing joint custody agreement. However, a hearing was set for June 28 in which both parents will be able to make their arguments as to whether the new arrangement should go into effect.

After claiming that his ex only saw their son “an average of 7 full days per month in 2022,” Reneé Zellweger’s boyfriend proposed that the HGTV star’s “regular” custody schedule be “alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations.” The filing stated:

“This will allow Christina’s time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children.”

In response to the bombshell legal threat, Christina previously told People:

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Related: Kanye West Wants FULL Custody Of His & Kim Kardashian’s Kids???

She also posted a very telling quote on Instagram, adding the caption:

“‘When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.’ — Jill Blakeway”

Yikes. We’ll be interested to see how this next court date plays out now that things have reached a new level of aggression between these exes.

[Image via Ant Anstead/Christina Haack/Instagram]