Christina Hall Opens Up About Tough Mother’s Day -- And ‘Unnecessary’ Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall is reflecting on the “very bad place” she was in last Mother’s Day.

The Flip or Flop alum got real Sunday in a lengthy Instagram post in which she opened up about the amalgam of issues in her personal life last year that made her Mother’s Day difficult to celebrate. She began:

“Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things.”

If you don’t remember, she and ex-husband Ant Anstead were in a serious legal battle for the better part of 2022 over their son, Hudson, which ended in December. She also opened up about her mercury and lead poisoning, on top of “abnormal” gut bacteria! She really was going through it! But luckily, she found support in an unexpected party. The mother of three continued:

“During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me. I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room).”

She added:

“Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me). It felt so good to speak to someone who understood.”

How sweet! It sounds like that interaction was exactly what she needed. She concluded her post:

“Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!”

As Perezcious readers know, Christina shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as 3-year-old Hudson with Ant. Among all the chaos last year, she also said I do to her current husband Joshua Hall, and the two seem to be living their best lives! We’re happy she’s in a better place this year.

What do YOU think about her vulnerable message, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

