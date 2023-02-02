Christina Hall Reveals She Has ‘Abnormal’ Gut Bacteria & Started ‘Brutal’ Parasite Cleanse!

Christina Hall is doing anything and everything to feel better again!

As you may know, the 39-year-old television personality has been having some health issues for a while now. Two months ago, Christina explained that she’s been dealing with “some unexplained health stuff for years” and was feeling “super exhausted lately.” Her other symptoms included “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”

At first, she thought her troubles stemmed from her breast implants. However, she eventually underwent testing through a “quantum biofeedback” device and discovered that she was suffering from mercury and lead poisoning! That’s awful. And how did she get it? Well, occupational hazard. According to Christina, she believes it was “most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips).” Yikes…

While doctors seemingly got to the bottom of her health problems, it turns out that assessment only scratched the surface of what’s been going on! On Monday, Christina took to Instagram Stories to give her followers a health update. The HGTV star revealed she received the results from another round of tests she had done to determine if there was anything else wrong with her internally. She explained in the video:

“I’ve been on a mission to get to the bottom of what’s going on. I did an expensive and super extensive panel and I got all my results back.”

The Flip or Flop alum shared that the new tests looked for “100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias.”And the results of it? Well, Christina told fans her “highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, like sibo, and also parasites.”

OMG!!!

The test found the gut bacteria and parasites were her “biggest conditions,” — but the Christina on the Coast star reminded everyone she has a “little bit of heavy metals going on” inside her body too. Now, Christina said she was forced to go on a “parasite cleanse,” and it has NOT been a fun time for her so far:

“I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It’s pretty brutal but I’m hoping at the end I feel good.”

Fingers crossed! Because this sounds rough! In another video on the ‘gram, Christina assured everyone that the detox has been working, saying:

“I can definitely feel it working.”

We’re sending so much love and support to Christina! Hopefully, she feels better soon!

[Image via Christina Hall/Instagram]