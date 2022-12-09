Christina Hall Finally GUSHES About Secret Courthouse Wedding To Josh Hall!

Spilling the tea!

On the season premiere episode of Christina on the Coast (which aired on Thursday night), Christina Hall opened up about her “private” wedding to her husband Josh Hall for the very first time!

During the HGTV show, the 39-year-old sat down with her friend and project manager James — and revealed she secretly tied the knot! Until now, she’s remained very hush-hush about her first nuptials to her third husband. People sources confirmed they married in April, but all details of the qwssinf were kept private. Around the same time, a TMZ insider was even more cryptic, saying the newlyweds tied the knot in California “sometimes over the last 6 months.” This after the duo first went public with their romance in July 2021 following months of dating in secret.

So, privacy’s been really paramount to this couple — but not anymore! During the reality series, the mother of three gushed to her friend:

“There’s something I have to tell you.”

The real estate investor then flung up her hand, revealing a wedding band on her ring finger — check it out!

Describing her private wedding, she continued:

“We just did it low key and we’re gonna do a ceremony later.”

While beaming about her new romance, she added:

“This is it. Third time’s a charm.”

AWW!

In a confessional video, the reality TV star revealed the pair tied the knot in a casual and very intimate courthouse ceremony. And when she says it was “low key,” she means it — since it was just the two of them for the big moment! She dished:

“At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.”

And they did! The lovebirds held a much more lavish ceremony at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, in September with all their family and friends present to witness them say their vows. Ch-ch-check how stunning the wedding was HERE!

While things are going well in their romance, it’s been a bumpy ride when it comes to navigating Christina’s many co-parenting struggles. As Perezcious readers know, she shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Tarek El Moussa, who is now married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young. After some hiccups in the fall, they’ve managed to get on the same page when it comes to raising their children — such great news! Especially since Tarek and Heather have a baby boy on the way, so they don’t need any additional stress right now!

Christina has also turned a new page with her second husband, Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson, 3. They’ve been embroiled in a nasty custody battle ever since their split in September 2020, but as we learned earlier this week, the exes finally reached a settlement in the case and will not be forced to go to trial. According to legal docs obtained by People, Ant and Christina will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of their son — which was the original deal the pair made when their divorce was finalized in June 2021. But a few “exceptions” were granted, such as how they will split up the holidays.

We hope with the drama in the blended family’s past, they can move on to happier and more peaceful days ahead! It’s fun to hear Christina finally start to open up about her latest romance, and we bet there will be lots more to come in upcoming episodes. Thoughts?! What do U think about their private courthouse wedding? Let us know (below)!

