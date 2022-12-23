Christina Hall Reveals Scary Mercury & Lead Poisoning Diagnosis!

Christina Hall is not in the best of health.

As many of you likely know, the 39-year-old has been struggling with mysterious health ailments for a while now. But on Thursday, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share with fans a pretty scary update. In two story posts, Christina chronicled a test she underwent to get some answers, noting results from a “quantum biofeedback” device would reveal “anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns.”

Just one hour later, the mother of three revealed the finding: mercury and lead poisoning! In her second story post, she explained:

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have a small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle implants.”

The Cleveland Clinic notes mercury poisoning can result in symptoms such as “coughing, trouble breathing, metallic taste in your mouth, nausea or vomiting, and bleeding or swollen gums,” while lead poisoning can cause “anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage,” according to the CDC. Not great stuff!

As for the “implants” she mentioned, you may remember less than one week ago the Christina on the Coast star candidly explained in an IG post:

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this.”

At the time, she noted some of her “issues” included:

“Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”

While some of these symptoms are likely caused by the aforementioned poisonings, there still remain a lot of unanswered questions. The reality star, famous for starring alongside her former husband Tarek El Moussa on Flip Or Flop, also revealed in her earlier post that she had her under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an “inflammatory reaction,” so we don’t doubt her breast implants could be doing the same… or worse.



All in all, we’re glad Christina is prioritizing her health and doing everything she can to get better. We hope to see her continue to improve in the near future! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

