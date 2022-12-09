Ant Anstead Is Still Posting Pics Of Hudson After Finalizing Custody Battle With Christina Hall!

Christina Hall must be feeling very annoyed right now…

On Wednesday, Ant Anstead took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot holding and smiling at their 3-year-old son Hudson while the little guy looked at the camera with a huge grin on his face. The 43-year-old television personality captioned the photo:

“BBQ night…”

What a sweet picture, right?

But as you may have heard, social media posts featuring Hudson have become a point of contention between Anstead and Christina recently. During their heated custody battle, the Wheelers Dealers alum accused his ex-wife of exploiting their toddler for “commercial opportunity” by including him in ads on social media and on her reality show. Christina slammed the accusations on social media, saying:

“He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

She added:

“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

Frankly, the social media pics and videos weren’t much different from the way he was being featured on his dad’s IG.

While the Flip or Flop star felt innocent in this matter, she ultimately decided to “no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself” — mostly to avoid further drama with Ant.

However, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host raised some eyebrows when he posted a snap of Hudson on the platform shortly after Christina’s declaration. Many people called him out for being a hypocrite, as he clearly was fine putting the little guy’s image out in the world on a page that also advertised reality shows and other businesses. He clearly didn’t agree, firing back at the “Karens” for their “abuse,” responding to someone who sided with Christina:

“She’s had 25 weeks to agree not to exploit him. She finally has”

Then, he said of the HGTV star not being able to “post pictures” of Hudson on social media:

“She can post as many as she likes x”

Hmm… Christina later clarified for social media users a judge never told her to stop posting Hudson on Instagram, explaining:

“I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me.”

It’s been a messy back-and-forth between the former couple. However, they did finally reached an agreement when it comes to the custody of their son! Per court docs obtained by People earlier this week, Judge Lee Gabriel signed off on November 18 for Ant and Christina to “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of Hudson, which they first agreed to when they finalized their divorce in June 2021. The judge also approved a few changes to their deal, mainly about their holiday schedule. Since the parents agreed to their custody arrangement, they will no longer have to go to court next year.

However, we bet their troubles are far from over, considering Ant is still posting pics of Hudson on social media! No doubt Christina must be a tad peeved by it since she feels she’s unable to do so moving forward!

Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Ant Anstead/Instagram, Christina Hall/Instagram]