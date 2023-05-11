Tori Spelling's Family Forced To Vacate Home After Multiple Kids Suffer Severe Mold Infections

Tori Spelling hopes she finally found the culprit behind her family’s ongoing health challenges.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer an update on family drama that has been brewing for a while. The 49-year-old TV veteran, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, had been noticing her kids were getting sick very often. Like, even more often than kids usually get sick.

At first, she thought they were picking up viruses from other kids at school — a sensible theory! But when the hits just kept coming, she started to dig deeper. Now, based on Wednesday’s IG reveal, it sounds like Tori knows the cause: mold!!!

Lamenting her children’s “continual spiral of sickness,” Spelling explained how mold in the family home was driving her kids to the doctor way too often. And she wasn’t all talk; Tori had pics to prove it. In the IG post, she shared snaps of her two youngest children — 10-year-old Finn and 6-year-old Beau — at urgent care receiving medical treatment.

Spelling began her reveal by writing “let’s talk about MOLD,” before adding:

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection!”

The El Lay-born star went on from there, saying “the pieces all started to fall into place” once the family realized their rental home was filled with mold:

“Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!”

Wow!

And she concluded the crew “will vacate the home asap,” while adding:

“It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is #mold #moldinfection”

You can see the full, shocking post for yourself (below):

Best wishes to Tori and Dean now as they try to move to a safer, healthier location on very little notice.

The couple also shares 16-year-old Liam, 14-year-old Stella, and 11-year-old Hattie in addition to Finn and Beau. In fact, it was Stella’s recent hemiplegic migraine, which was first diagnosed back in January, that began to make Tori wonder about deeper health concerns. Then, when Liam and Beau were both hospitalized for unrelated sicknesses later that month, the star really got worried.

Now, at least it appears that they know what’s causing all these problems. Here’s hoping they can get it straightened out.

Still, what a scary time. Ugh! Sending love to Tori, Dean, and the fam!

