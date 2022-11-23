Christina Hall Shades Ex Ant Anstead Over Hudson Fight In Family Video

Christina Hall is still salty about how her ex Ant Anstead is controlling her feed.

The momma agreed not to post pics of their son Hudson on social media after the Master Mechanic star blasted her for saying she was exploiting the 3-year-old for a “commercial opportunity” by including him in ads on her Instagram feed. She said at the time:

“My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

Nevertheless, Christina agreed she would no longer show him. And she’s stuck to that. Even if he hasn’t.

Related: Savannah Chrisley Has Custody Of Brother & Niece Following Todd & Julie’s Fraud Sentencing

Now she’s spitefully not showing him in video of her fam taking a trip on IG Stories. The Flip or Flop alum posted a short video on Sunday with hubby Josh Hall and her kids with ex Tarek El Moussa, 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden on an airplane for a family trip to Tennessee. She captioned the clip:

“ 3 kids + us = “

Yeah, the math doesn’t work out there, does it? She explained snarkily:

“Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’”

It’s been nearly two months since all this started, but clearly gurl is not happy with the ground she had to cede to make Ant happy. Especially since he’s still posting pics of Hudson on IG like it’s no big deal. Hmm…

What do YOU think about how this ongoing custody fight is spilling over into family fun time??

[Image via Ant Anstead/Christina Hall/Instagram.]