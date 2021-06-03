Christina Hendricks Says 'Everyone' Asked About Her Bra During Mad Men Award Seasons!

Christina Hendricks’ talent is up here, people!

The Mad Men star sat down with The Guardian and reflected on her time on the acclaimed period drama series. While she loved filming the AMC show, the actress wishes she was asked more questions about her character and “hard work,” instead of the questions she was constantly asked about her undergarments.

The 46-year-old — who was nominated for six Emmys for her role as Joan Holloway on the show — mused:

“There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again.”

It was a topic that Hendricks understandably had little to discuss, as she added:

“There are only two sentences to say about a bra.”

LOLz, seriously though!

The former model also spoke about sexual harassment in Hollywood, noting that pretty much every performer has had to deal with it at one point or another. She explained:

“Boy, do you think anyone in the entertainment industry comes out unscathed and not objectified? I don’t know one musician or one model or one actor who has escaped that.”

As for her own experience, the Tennessee native said she’s had plenty of “moments” where people have tried to take advantage of her, sharing:

“I have had moments — not on Mad Men; on other things — where people have tried to take advantage of me, use my body in a way I wasn’t comfortable with, persuade me or coerce me or professionally shame me: ‘If you took your work seriously, you would do this … ‘ “

Thankfully, the actress “knew to immediately get on the phone and go, ‘Uh oh, trouble,’” thanks to her modeling background. She added:

“That’s where it’s very much a job. We need to talk to the producers and handle this professionally.”

Sounds like gurl knows how to handle herself!

This isn’t the first time the Good Girls star has gotten candid about her body. Back in 2011, she confirmed her breasts were real, but confessed she didn’t understand why the question even came up. She told You magazine at the time:

“It’s so bizarre that people are constantly asking if my breasts are real or fake. They’re so obviously real that anyone who’s ever seen or touched a breast would know.”

She went on to explain that having larger breasts came with its share of set-backs, too, adding:

“If there’s anything to be learned from me it’s that I’m learning to celebrate what I was born with, even though it’s sometimes been inconvenient. Having larger breasts has made it harder for me to shop throughout the years, but I’ve learned to love it.”

Hopefully, Christina’s getting more compliments on her performances than her body these days!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]