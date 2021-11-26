Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Ex Justin Hartley & Her Difficult Divorce In New Selling Sunset Clips

Chrishell Stause is speaking out about her tough love life experiences in the new season of Selling Sunset.

The Dancing With The Stars alum got very real about her tough divorce from Justin Hartley in the show’s new season, which focuses on the lives of real estate agents selling ultra-high-value homes and land in the trendiest and hottest areas of Los Angeles.

Opening up about seeing her ex-husband remarry, and dealing with all of the drama and other difficulties that come from going through such a public split, the reality TV star said at one point to co-stars Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald (below):

“I’ve never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different — a better version of myself than I ever have been. And I feel like I’ve found my voice. There’s no anger left there because now I’ve realized that’s not something I wanted for myself. I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, go live your best life because I really feel like I am. … Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, now, you are where you’re meant to be. Out with the old, in with the new.”

Amen to that!

The Kentucky native also opened up about moving out of the San Fernando Valley, and leaving behind her ex-husband and the woman he married — who, as Chrishell explains, was somebody she had previously been familiar with from “back in the day.”

The reality TV beauty opined:

“My ex-husband, Justin, is remarried to someone I know from back in the day pretty well. And a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. I just, you know, it actually if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure. … When I was talking about how amazing the Valley was, I did mean it. That being said, I didn’t want to be bumping into people like my ex, so I came back to my roots, back in the hills.”

Sometimes you just need a new start!

Chrishell opened up a bit about that, too, explaining later in the season that she was still looking for something new while trying to figure out what kind of person was compatible with her for life. Speaking to Heather about it, the former Youthful Daze star and soap opera alum said:

“I’m not gonna date an actor again or something like that. I’m at the place where I know anything can happen and sometimes it could come from an unexpected place.”

Interesting!

Probably a good call on not dating an actor again… Just saying!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Michael Boardman/WENN]