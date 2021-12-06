Farrah Abraham Claims MTV's Teen Mom Reunion Show Turned Physically Violent! WHUT?!

Farrah Abraham is opening up about what apparently went down on Teen Mom: Family Reunion — and we’re definitely surprised to hear that things allegedly went THIS far!

The 30-year-old reality TV star spoke with TMZ over the weekend, chatting with the paparazzi and revealing some key alleged details about MTV‘s nostalgic new show. According to the outlet, which caught up with the 16 And Pregnant and Teen Mom alum on Sunday, the reality franchise’s new spin-off series featuring some of the show’s most well-known stars turned VIOLENT?!

Farrah, who knows a thing or two about teasing her upcoming appearances on contentious reality shows, went right for it in the chat with TMZ, which occurred in El Lay. The Farrah Is My Spirit Animal podcast host lamented her long-standing reality TV reputation in relation to the new show series, saying:

“I think I could walk through the door and drama’s gonna happen, sadly. I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

OK, waaaaait a minute!

Was there really a “sneak attack”?! And is the Omaha-native LITERALLY talking about physical violence when saying others ought to “keep their hands to themselves”?!?! What’s going on here??

The interviewer quickly picked up on Farrah’s eye-popping claims, and asked the question: was there truly “physical drama” while filming the show?! The Dream Twenties author didn’t hesitate to lay it out for ’em, alleging:

“Yeah. And I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news. Don’t touch people.”

Whoa!!!

That’s quite the claim. We’re used to (hell, we love) verbal altercations on any and every reality TV show! But physical violence is next-level s**t, and should always be dealt with accordingly! So it’ll be fascinating to see how these claims play out (or… don’t play out) as the Teen Mom OG co-stars take center stage on MTV again.

Farrah didn’t stop there, either. She also low-key shaded her fellow Teen Mom mainstays in the TMZ chat, adding this little tidbit about their collective past:

“I think a lot of the Teen Mom cast lives in the past, and I’m hoping to bring them to the 2022’s of our world. I don’t live in the past. I live in the future.”

Oooookay!

BTW, if you’re just catching up on this one, the ViacomCBS-owned TV channel released the trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion back on November 30, revealing some of the early highlights of the new 8-episode series. The show features Farrah alongside OG co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, as well as Teen Mom 2 alums Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline. (Sadly, fan favorite OG star Catelynn Baltierra was unable to film for this series.)

Catelynn did join Amber and Maci for the recent Teen Mom OG reunion show, though, and the three briefly discussed the forthcoming Teen Mom: Family Reunion series with Dr. Drew!

As you can see (below), Amber and Maci were tight-lipped but convincing in alluding to some big-time drama on the set of this new series:

So that’ll certainly be interesting to see!

The Family Reunion, which united the moms (and their partners!) and sends them on “the mother of all vacations,” is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, January 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

BTW, you can watch Farrah’s full fight allegation reveal HERE. Thoughts, Perezcious readers??? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

