Christmas Shopping DRAMA! | Perez Hilton

We won’t get into all the reasons why Mia only got one gift. But… she definitely did not deserve more. We won’t reward bad behavior! THANK YOU to @SimonMalls, @ShopSimon and @SimonPropertyGroup for inviting us to @LasVegasNorthPO!

Momma Perez had been many times, but this was our first visit and Perez walked away a winner!!!!!

So appreciative of everyone at @KDCLasVegas for this very special opportunity!

What would U buy if someone just treated you to a $500 shopping trip?