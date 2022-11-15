Christy Carlson Romano Became 'Genuinely Concerned' When Aaron Carter Bailed On Her Podcast About Sobriety

Christy Carlson Romano knew something was going on with Aaron Carter before his passing…

As you know, the 34-year-old was found dead in his California home on November 5, but what we didn’t know until Monday was shortly before his death the singer was due to go onto Christy’s Vulnerable podcast. The episode featuring Aaron drops on Tuesday, but an intro disclaimer became available where the actress is addressing the upcoming episode and her feelings about the tragedy.

Related: Aaron’s Last Words To His Friend Are Heartbreaking

In the solemn video, Romano said she wasn’t sure the episode would ever air:

“So, today’s episode is a hard one. I thought about pulling it completely — deleting it — the video, the audio, everything.”

With a heavy, sad sigh, the Even Stevens alum revealed her guest was supposed to be the Carter:

“Today’s guest was supposed to be Aaron Carter. Aaron Carter has passed away since the recording of this video and upon hearing about his passing, I have been deeply affected by it.”

The 38-year-old said the 7th Heaven alum didn’t show up, so she decided to change the angle of her content:

“When he didn’t show up I decided to continue with my content and pivot to talking about my accountability and my journey with sobriety but all the while was still checking if he was still coming.”

She said she kept asking her producers if he was going to show up — all the while feeling a sense of anxiety and impending doom:

“I was asking my producer ‘Have you heard anything? Have you seen anything?’ I was genuinely concerned, and I think the tension was palpable. I felt instinctively that something bad would happen to him, like soon.”

Heartbreakingly, she expressed dismay as she said:

“I was unfortunately right.”

So, so sad.

The Kim Possible star said she’s going to continue on with airing the podcast, but wants her intentions to be clear:

“The reason I’m doing it is because I want to spread awareness and I want to bring to light that sobriety is not a linear journey. I want to shed light that Aaron was a very vibrant human being who had a lot to live for and while we may not know everything that he was going through or the conditions of his passing that he has a family and he has a child that he will be leaving behind.”

Romano said she’s “basically giving it up to God for why this timed out the way it did” and urged anyone listening to seek help if they’re struggling. She also said she believes an earlier intervention might have saved him:

I also think intervention could have happened for Aaron at an early stage in his younger life as a high performing child and while I am a content creator, I also am a mother and I’m a person who has a message in what I’m doing for this podcast. I want change, I want reform, I want advocacy, I want to see my friends live so all the disclaimers are here for you to understand that you know go ahead and watch this episode of Vulnerable.”

Christy’s podcast featuring Aaron goes live on November 15. Will U be listening?

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN.com]