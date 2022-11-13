Aaron Carter Reportedly Died Without A Will -- Here’s What Will Happen To His Estate

Aaron Carter did not leave behind a will.

As you know, the 34-year-old was found dead at his California home on November 5. His body reportedly was surrounded by cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles at the time — but no official cause of death has been revealed at this time.Now, it is being reported that Aaron did not have a will prepared before this tragedy.

According to TMZ on Sunday, sources told the outlet that Aaron was urged by his attorneys to create a legal plan for his assets following the birth of his son, Prince, whom he shared with his fiancée Melanie Martin. However, the I Want Candy artist reportedly never had a chance to do it before his death earlier this month. So what will happen now? Since Aaron never set up a will, this means it will now be up to the State of California to determine who will inherit his estate.

Related: Aaron Carter’s Publisher Postpones Release Of His Memoir



In California, though, Prince will most likely inherit the estate since the House of Carters alum was unmarried at the time of his death. But as we’ve seen with some celeb families, there could be a legal battle in the future if other family members decided to fight for whatever assets he may have had — which reportedly wasn’t too much.

TMZ reported that Aaron wasn’t exactly in a good place when it came to his finances when he passed away. An insider close to the That’s How I Beat Shaq rapper claimed he was “living hand-to-mouth” and would immediately spend whatever money he earned. His house was on the market — so Prince could receive whatever the sale brings in.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Aaron Carter/Instagram]