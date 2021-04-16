Dale Moss Reveals Current Relationship Status With Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley, And...

Dale Moss is finally opening up about what’s been going on with Clare Crawley, and a new interview is shedding some light on the last few months for this up-and-down Bachelor Nation pair!

The former football player dished details about his dalliance with the Sacramento-based hairstylist this week on a brand new episode of the Hollywood Raw Podcast, hosted by Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

During the ep, Dale denied cheating rumors that have plagued him for months now, while also noting he and Clare are back on track in a vague, broadly positive way. Explaining his side of things in regard to rumored infidelity, the one-time Bachelorette contestant categorically refuted the rumors, saying (below):

“That was never a conversation [the cheating rumors], even when we went through our split. It [cheating] wasn’t even a thing. It was never even a topic of conversation. You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character, and something you’re completely against, those are the hardest things to handle.”

Well then!

Though reports have been flying around contradicting each other about whether Dale or Clare are back together or not, it seems like… they are? Judging by the 32-year-old’s comments during the podcast, at least!

Dale tried to keep things low-key and vague, but when asked about his current relationship status with the former reality TV leading lady, he said:

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together. Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us. In time we’ll speak about that together. I’ll just say this, Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that.”

Sooooo…. what about that engagement?! LOLz! Kidding aside, this is definitely a very positive moment for the duo, especially considering the roller coaster they’ve been on over the last few months.

But if we take Dale at his word here — and combine it with the hand-in-hand sighting in New York City earlier in April — it definitely does seem like he and Crawley are “in a good place” right now. In fact, that may be an understatement!

What do U make of this enigmatic couple, Perezcious readers?! Are they together again?? Or nah?? Sound OFF with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

