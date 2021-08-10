Country Singer Clare Dunn Brutally Attacked By Lyft Driver

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Country singer Clare Dunn suffered a ride from hell, and she’s opening up about the life-threatening incident in hopes of helping to keep other rideshare passengers safe in the future.

Speaking to People on Friday, the musician detailed a terrifying ride on Lyft, in which she was brutally assaulted by her driver.

While in Nashville to record her new album, the 34-year-old went out with friends before sharing a Lyft home with one person on June 26. After the friend was dropped off, Clare says things started to feel “wrong,” but she “ignored” those feelings. That is until the she and her driver began arguing about which route to take — Clare preferred the “slower route” that avoided the highway. Recalling the evening, Dunn told the outlet:

“We were barreling towards the interstate and I spoke up and was like, ‘Hey, that was my turn. Where are you going? You need to take the next right turn.’”

Unfortunately, the 46-year-old driver, who has since been identified as Albert Boakye (above, inset) didn’t take very kindly to that question, she remembered:

“He was screaming at me. I couldn’t really make it out — his English wasn’t the best. And I just knew in that moment that I wasn’t going to get on that interstate with him. I wasn’t going to go quietly where he wanted to take me. And I think he realized maybe this girl was going to be more trouble than she’s worth.”

The Holding Out for a Cowboy vocalist said the driver soon stopped one mile from her home — but before she could get out of the vehicle, she says, Boakye was dragging her aggressively out of the car:

“Before I could even get my shoes off or get my phone to try and call 911, he grabbed me by the collar, ripped me out of the backseat and slammed me face-first down into a ditch.”

While she was unable to dial 911 herself, it does sound like a small miracle occurred, the crooner continued:

“Somehow in the scuffle, I thought I called 911, but I didn’t even get the number right. But it was a miracle. They called me back. And when I came to, I was screaming, and I saw headlights. He ended up just leaving me alone at that point and took off.”

Clare posted a photo of her face after being treated for her injuries.

At the time of her interview with the outlet, the star expressed major concern that the alleged abuser was still “out on the street,” explaining:

“Is he doing this to someone else? Does he have a wife he’s abusing? Does he have a girlfriend he’s abusing like this? Because he obviously has no regard right now.”

Whoa…

Thankfully that didn’t last. Clare filed a police report after heading to the ER that night, but she had very little information to provide the police with at the time. However, she was finally able to identify the driver with the help of Lyft, who permanently fired him.

Boakye was finally arrested for misdemeanor assault on Monday, according to TMZ. Per the outlet, the driver has already been released from jail on a $1,000 bond Tuesday. It is unclear when he is expected back in court.

The Move On singer urged anyone getting into a similar situation to take a picture of the car’s license plate and screenshot the driver’s profile information before the ride ends. That information would have greatly sped up her investigation, she explained:

“This has been hell. I don’t want anyone else to go through it. Even if it just can keep one girl or one guy from going through this… he knew what he was doing. He hit ‘complete the ride’ after it was done. I didn’t take a screenshot of his license information during the ride. All of that goes away when a ride is completed. All I had was a little tiny profile picture and his first name. It’s a slow process if you don’t have all that info.”

Her story also proves as a reminder to anyone in an uncomfortable situation to remove themselves from the bad vibes ASAP. In fact, upon a conversation with her friend the day after the accident (who was feeling incredibly guilty, as you can imagine), both women acknowledged that Clare should never have stayed in that car!

The guitarist reflected:

“As women, we sometimes do that but I think when we have those feelings, they are alarm bells. I remember telling myself that I was overthinking it and I just wanted to go home. That’s all I remember thinking about it and just trying to tell myself it’s fine. I blame myself.”

We’re thinking of Clare so much as she processes this trauma. How horrifying!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your tips for staying safe while using rideshare services in the comments (below)!

