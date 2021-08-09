Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow Defends Girlfriend Against Haters Who Claim She’s 'Abusive And Manipulative'

Rudy Pankow is defending his girlfriend!

The Outer Banks star took to Instagram on Friday to confront so-called fans who have been sending hate to his GF Elaine Siemek! While sharing an adorable pic with his lady on his shoulders (inset, above), the actor first thanked followers for their support after the latest season of the teen drama dropped on Netflix, but then he got to the important update.

Getting candid on socials, he shared:

“Unfortunately, I’m here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate.’”

While he didn’t call out Elaine by name, the pic and tag made it obvious who he was taking about. Though it remains unclear why the young woman has been receiving such severe hatred recently… Regardless, the controversy has clearly taken a toll on the couple.

The 22-year-old went on to explain examples of the aggressive negativity which caused Siemek to make her IG account momentarily private, stating:

“Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally.”

He’s absolutely right. Those are serious accusations that should never be used out of context otherwise the false claims risk delegitimizing someone else’s real allegations. For this particular pair, it sounds like those assumptions couldn’t be farther from the truth (always good to hear!), as Rudy clarified in no uncertain terms:

“I’m very happy in the relationship I’m in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself.”

It is presumed the duo began dating while on the set of the North Carolina-based TV show considering Elaine worked as an assistant behind the scenes. But with things remaining very private on the ‘gram, it’s hard to know exactly how their relationship has evolved. More reason viewers probably shouldn’t have been commenting on matters they weren’t privy to!

Condemning those of his followers who chose to use their “anonymous identity” online to spam an innocent person with ill will, the Deviant lead added:

“In this era of social engagement and enlightenment, I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity.”

Well said! Good vibes only, people! Ch-ch-check out the Alaska-born artist’s full statement (below)!

Initial impressions, Perezcious readers? Love that the young star stood up for his girl like that? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rudy Pankow/Instagram]