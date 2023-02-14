Ice-T Posts NSFW Clapback At Hater Accusing Coco Austin Of Wearing Dress ‘Three Sizes Too Small’

Ice-T will NOT stand for negativity about his wife.

If you’ve been keeping up with the famous couple lately, you probably know Coco Austin is no stranger to online hate. From trolls criticizing her swimwear, to the way she parents her child… But the Colors rapper has clearly had enough!

Back on February 5, Coco dazzled on the Grammys red carpet with an ultra plunging, nude-colored dress, embellished with sparkles galore. If you didn’t get the chance to see, ch-ch-check out the look out (below):

However, not everyone was sold on her awards ceremony garb, as one Twitter user took to the social media platform two days later to share a hateful take on Coco’s look, while comparing her to Adele:

“To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don’t know who she is..don’t care) I see Adele at the Grammies [sic]. She looks fabulous. When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty doesn’t have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small.”

Damn, lady’s dishing out some MAJOR shade to someone she’s never heard of. Why do people in 2023 still find it necessary to comment on others’ bodies?? AND to compare them to others?! Oh, and by the way, that dress looked PERFECTLY tailored, LOLz — it’s exactly the look gurl was going for!

One Twitter user came to the 43-year-old’s defense, replying to the critic, “What made you go out of your way to shame someone? Ugly heart=ugly person 100%” However, instead of recognizing her toxic behavior, the hater doubled down, adding:

“Women should be proud of their natural beauty…not be done Frankenstein…made on a surgical table.”

Ouch. But Ice-T wasn’t about to let her spread negativity about his wife online without chiming in himself.

On Monday, the Power rapper caught wind of the tweet and decided to reply with his own take, writing in an NSFW clapback:

“Maureen.. When was that last time you had some D**k.. That’s the problem. Lol”

Sheeesh! He then followed up with two more tweets, writing about his Final Level Twitter Gang:

“FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. ”

And:

“Ya know what Kills people that Hate you the most?? That OTHER people Love you.”

Facts!! He also posted the woman’s profile pic and told her she was “Hot as F.” Not sure if he was trying to be sarcastic or kill ’em with kindness. Either way, not sure bringing her looks into it was helpful…

What are YOUR thoughts on the Twitter exchange, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

