Coco Austin & Ice-T’s Daughter Just Began 1st Grade! See Their 'Bittersweet’ Posts HERE!

Coco Austin and Ice-T‘s daughter Chanel just started first grade!

The 43-year-old mother took to Instagram Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her little one on her big day. In the pic, the 6-year-old is seen wearing a jean jacket, pink leggings, pink sneakers, and yep you guessed it: a pink bow atop her head. She’s also holding a sign, which reads “Chanel’s First Day of 1st Grade.” It also includes sweet little notes like:

“My teacher is awesome”

and

“I want to be a singer when I grow up.”

Just like her daddy! Speaking of her daddy, who else thinks she looks EXACTLY like him?? Talk about mini-me! Coco, whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, emotionally captioned her post:

“My baby…… Definitely a bitter sweet day….. #1stdayofschool #1stgrade”

See the full thing (below):

Ice-T also posted the same pic to his social media, writing:

“Time flies.. @babychanelnicole 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow “

It must be very hard, but also rewarding to see your little one grow up before your very eyes, so we totally understand! The celebrity couple, who have been together for 21 years, has been criticized in the past for their babying their daughter — remember that pic back in May of the 6-year-old being pushed in a stroller? But the mother was QUICK to hit back at the claims, writing:

“Really people? The world loves to criticize literally everything I do!”

Our thoughts: their kid, their business! We just can’t believe she’s growing up so fast! What are your reactions to the little one’s big day, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Coco Austin/Instagram & TikTok]