Coco Austin Shares Hilarious Pic Of Daughter Chanel Taking A Bath After Sink Backlash -- Look!

Has Chanel finally outgrown the sink?? Sure looks like it! LOLz!

After receiving a ton of unnecessary criticism for bathing her 7-year-old daughter Chanel in the sink earlier this year, Coco Austin poked some fun at the controversy via Instagram on Thursday by sharing a new photo of her kiddo’s updated bathtime routine. And, boy, did she get an upgrade! Not only is she not surrounded by kitchen appliances, she’s in a MEGA-sized tub with three dogs on guard! Hah!

Captioning the hilarious post, Ice-T’s wife wrote:

“Bathtime… lol. I always joke and say I don’t have 1 kid I have 4 ”

Ch-ch-check it out (below) !

LMAO!

Those pups look like they want to jump right in! And heck, it sure looks like there’s plenty of room for them — that’s a nice tub! Chanel’s living large now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

