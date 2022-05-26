Coco Austin & Ice-T SLAM Trolls For Criticizing Them Over Pushing 6-Year-Old Daughter In A Stroller!

Coco Austin is no stranger to mom-shaming, but this time she’s truly PISSED off — and probably for good reason!

Over the weekend, Ice-T’s wife took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo while out on a shopping spree. In one photo, her daughter Chanel, 6, sat in a stroller looking bored AF while her mom snapped a mirror selfie. It was all just meant to be a slice of life pic… until trolls started chiming in.

The fact that the kid still uses a stroller drove a lot of fans to the comment section to complain, saying things like:

“Guys she’s only 78 months old. Let’s not get crazy” “Wtf is she in a stroller?” “I love you coco but .. a stroller…” “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!” “A stroller really? Let that girl grow up”

And there were literally hundreds more comments like that… Check out the post that started this all (below)!

Kinda ridiculous since lots of kids get tired of walking! In fact, it actually seems smart to bring along a stroller if you know your child tends to tire out running errands! At least while they still fit in one! But we guess that’s not what the majority of people thought…

Coco seemed to side with us on this issue, responding to the viral news by blasting the haters for criticizing her parenting decisions when they could be focusing their attention on very serious worldly events that actually need their time. On Twitter, the 43-year-old reshared a Yahoo! article about the viral controversy, remarking:

“Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary everything i do!”

She followed up with an ever more important point, adding:

“This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH.”

This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering? SMH — Coco (@cocosworld) May 24, 2022

Say that again!! She, of course, seems to be referencing the devastating war in Ukraine as well as the tragic mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults. Both are deeply heartbreaking issues that deserve people’s time and attention. Opinions on a 6-year-old in a stroller can wait, that’s for sure.

The controversy got so hard to ignore this time that even the rapper shared his thoughts on his Twitter feed, saying:

“Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol.”

Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol https://t.co/wL3cT1138Z pic.twitter.com/iESiMbFbz1 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 24, 2022

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Coco or Ice-T have dealt with hate when it comes to how they parent their little girl. The Ice Loves Coco alum made headlines last year when she was slammed for still breastfeeding her then-5-year-old girl. The musician clapped back with a savage response at the time, teasing:

“News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!”

LOLz!!! At least they can take some of this negativity with a grain of salt! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Were people just overreacting about this or does it bother you too? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Coco Austin/Instagram]