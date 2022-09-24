Coco Austin's Time-Saving Mom Hack Has Fans Divided!

How Coco Austin saves time while getting herself and her daughter ready to go is 100% her call — but still, it has fans divided!

In an Instagram video the model posted on Thursday, she details a “get ready with me” style routine with 6-year-old Chanel‘s preparation for a fashion show. The caption reads:

“Chanel’s 1st fashion show as a Prospector ..lol This was from an hour before getting ready…”

The video itself has some followers scratching their heads — while others are agreeing with her!

The child she shares with hubby Ice-T can be seen sitting in a sink with an iPad as she takes a makeshift “bath”. Something that’s not so uncommon! The 43-year-old mom captions the video:

“The sink is easiest when you have to be fast.”

The video then continues to show the little girl picking out her own clothes and getting ready — but the comments are all fired up about the sink-bath. Ch-ch-check out some of the mixed reactions (below):

“Not the sink lol” “Yall still treating her like an Infant” “Yep! If the sink big enough! i have a two year old an if he could fit in mines that’s where he would be most of the time!” “Stunning. The sink tub so adorable” “Yes the kitchen sink also saves you from back pain” “You go in the bathroom to do your hair but can’t bathe your baby in there?! you lost me, babe”

See the video (below):

All in all, is a sink bath really that bad? We’re sure it was super clean and plugged before she got in. And clearly she fit comfortably enough to watch something on her iPad! The little girl is clearly well taken care of and getting squeaky clean, which is the most important thing!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Would you — or do you — bathe your kiddos in the sink? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Coco Austin/Instagram]