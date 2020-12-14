Cody Simpson Qualifies For Olympic Trials In Swimming -- And Even Gets A Shout Out From Michael Phelps!

Cody Simpson’s making waves!

On Saturday, the golden thing singer posted a victorious poolside photo (above) with an even more exciting caption — he’s qualified for his first Olympic trials! Despite being a prolific swimmer all his life, the 23-year-old stopped competing as a young teen when his music career skyrocketed.

He reflected:

“I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful.”

Related: Miley and Cody are OVER!

The former Anastasia lead explained his passion for swimming has never disappeared, even through the success of his 10-year music career, writing:

“For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again.”

Ch-ch-check out his full message (below)!

“I just qualified for my first Olympic trials. I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now. Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse. I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful. Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again. After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”

With his spot secured for the Australian Olympic Trials in the 100 fly category, it looks like he’s got a real shot at turning this dream into a reality.

We can’t help wonder if maybe his quarantine fling with Miley Cyrus did a little more than just inspire him creatively? Perhaps five months swimming laps was all this pop star needed to heal a broken heart?

Related: Miley Has A HARSH Message For Cody & Liam Hemsworth In New Music Video!

As we ponder this epic comeback, we’re not the only one’s cheering the ambitious athlete along. 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps congratulated Simpson in the comments, cheering:

“Lfg!! Congrats mate”

Cool!

Wishing Cody all the luck with his training and future competitions!

[Image via Cody Simpson/Instagram]