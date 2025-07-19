Coldplay Affair CEO Was Allegedly A Horrible Boss At Last Job: 'You Couldn't Challenge Him'

Not only has Andy Byron shocked the world with his alleged affair, his old employees claim he’s not a good guy in the workplace, either.

After getting caught at a Coldplay concert with his arms around Kristin Cabot, a woman who is absolutely not his wife, it seems like we’re just hearing more and more about who this CEO allegedly is. The overseer of Astronomer‘s previous job is now a topic of discussion after an article resurfaced.

The Information published the exposé on the company Cybereason back in 2018, which Byron is said to have worked for in 2017 as Chief Revenue Officer for at least two years, per his LinkedIn. You guys, the people in this article are SO mad… They really don’t like this dude!

According to what his alleged former employees claimed at the time, “you couldn’t challenge him”:

“Multiple former employees said Mr. Byron would lash out against employees who disagreed with him, including threatening to fire them.”

Whoa…

Related: What CEO At Coldplay Concert Said When He Got Caught!

One particular former employee alleged things were just “never enough” for Byron:

“We started off in the right direction and were very successful, but [with] the pressure to grow employees and revenue, it was never enough to just say we were a fast-growing company. We had to be the fastest-growing.”

Another employee, who was still working at Cybereason at the time of the article being published, claimed:

“People loved the company. Now they hate it.”

Ouch!

The Information claimed in the article that after Byron’s alleged bad boss habits, lots of people left the company, who he conveniently replaced with employees from his previous company Fuze. He denied any wrongdoings on his part, though, saying he had to make some “difficult decisions” for the sake of Cybereason’s growth, and it “disappointed some individuals”. Hmm.

Seven years later, and it seems like his disappointing individuals hasn’t stopped. This time, the individual being his wife! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KIKA/WENN.com]