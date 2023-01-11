Twitter Calls Out Austin Butler For Being RIDICULOUS -- As He Claims Elvis Accent Has Become Part Of His 'DNA'!

Is Austin Butler doing too much?!

The actor won big during Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, but that’s not why he has the entire internet talking right now! As you may have seen, the 31-year-old took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his stellar performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — which has left fans and critics all over the world in awe. It’s a super well-deserved honor!

So… what’s the problem?! Well, some viewers couldn’t get over the fact that Austin is STILL talking in his Elvis accent!

Related: Surprise! Ashley Tisdale & Austin Butler Find Out They’re COUSINS

If you didn’t know, the Carrie Diaries alum dove headfirst into his preparation for the role — which isolated him from his family for THREE years! Part of this was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but mostly he wanted to truly embody the rock and roll icon. In an Actors on Actors interview with Janelle Monáe for Variety last month, the performer revealed:

“I didn’t see my family for about three years. I was off in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. When I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis.”

He got so into character, he admittedly lost sight of who he really was after filming concluded, as he opened up to British GQ:

“You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished Elvis — not knowing who I was.”

He committed to the bit so hard, even Baz didn’t realize he wasn’t actually Southern, the director told the outlet:

“I asked one of my assistants [about Butler’s accent], and the guy said, ‘Well, he’s not Southern. He’s from Anaheim [California].’ I don’t think, until recently, I actually came to understand how Austin actually sounded.”

OMG! To get a comparison of Austin’s voice then and now, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

#RumorHasIt Austin Butler *finally* comments on the internet calling him out for his #Elvis voice change! ???? pic.twitter.com/gGQ3K6F0DO — The Rumor Mill (@TRMUpdates) June 27, 2022

Clearly, he’s still struggling to separate the character from his true identity. Because of this, he’s been blasted with questions about his voice all throughout the promotion of the movie. He even joked about it during his Saturday Night Live monologue!

Related: About That Wild Austin Butler & Ezra Miller Rumor…

But come Tuesday night, some fans were DONE with the accent — and they took to Twitter to have it out with the star! After the Shannara Chronicles lead gave his acceptance speech (which you can watch below), some users complained:

“Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god” “Austin Butler is still taking in that god damn Elvis voice…”

Naturally, the press had to ask him about the controversy while he spoke to the media backstage after giving the heartfelt speech — and his answer just made Twitter even more fed up! Austin dished:

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Austin Butler responds to those that say they still hear traces of Elvis' accent in his speaking voice: “I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.” pic.twitter.com/qj3jCDzktS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

At another point during the evening, while chatting with Access Hollywood, he echoed similar remarks, saying:

“It becomes a part of your DNA in a way.”

But not everyone thinks so! Instead, viewers are now calling him out for “doing too much.” Eesh! They blasted him online, teasing:

“That’s not how DNA works but go on” “BFFR just stop doing the voice already” “method [acting] to another level woah” “AUSTIN BUTLER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WE KNOW WHAT YOU SOUND LIKE” “i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2”

LOLz! The question on everyone’s mind! Some people are totally here for it though, chiming in:

“I am very much entertained by Austin Butler’s voice change for this Elvis press tour. This is what celebrity is about people! Over the top ridiculousness. I thank him for doing his job.” “everyone is clowning austin butler for the voice change from elvis but I am… into it” “I, for one, hope Austin Butler never stops talking like this. Y’all leave this boy alone!!!!”

Hah! What do U think about his Elvis voice? Should it stay or go? Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]