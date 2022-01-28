College Student 'Permanently Disfigured' After Absolutely Horrific Mauling During Dog Walker Gig

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Texas college student who had been working as a dog walker while attending school was “permanently disfigured” last month after being attacked by two dogs.

According to a new civil lawsuit filed by her lawyer, 22-year-old Jacqueline Claire Durand had just opened the front door of a house in Coppell, Texas, on December 23 of last year to walk two dogs at the home when she was horribly attacked by the animals.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Dallas County against the dog’s owners, Ashley Jo Bishop and Dr. Justin Avery Bishop. It claims that Durand had just walked in the door to walk Lucy, a “German Shepherd mix,” and Bender, a “mixed-breed pit bull,” when the animals struck.

According to the lawsuit, the animals were not in their kennels, and they rushed towards Durand as she entered. The newly-filed court documents reveal that the attack was absolutely awful (below):

“The dogs knocked Jacqueline off balance, causing her to fall and drop her cell phone. Then, the dogs violently attacked her head and face — mauling her catastrophically. The dogs were so violent and bloodthirsty that they pulled all of Jacqueline’s clothes off, including her blue jeans.”

And it gets worse: per NBC News, the dogs apparently “tore off and ate her ears and most of her face below her eyes.”

Holy s**t…

Durand has since undergone multiple surgeries since being mauled. We can’t even imagine dealing with those injuries, and the physical and psychological aftermath.

The suit states that the day of the attack was actually the first time that Durand had been hired to walk the animals. She apparently had previously met with the Bishops about the job, but had not yet been alone with the dogs. Furthermore, the legal docs claim the Bishops were “aware their pets had violent tendencies,” and noted the dogs were unexpectedly free from their kennels at the moment of the mauling.

Even worse, the suit cites a sign placed at the entrance of the Bishops’ home that urged visitors to leave packages at the door, and also reads (below):

“Crazy Dogs. Please don’t ring or ring the bell. Call or text instead.”

Uhhh… Wow…

Durand, a dog lover, had been working as a sitter and walker while studying at the University of Texas at Dallas. Her lawyer, Chip Booker, spoke to the media about the situation on Thursday and noted that he was “amazed at her strength” following the horrific and nearly-deadly ordeal.

The dogs have since been placed in the care of the city of Coppell’s animal control unit. A municipal judge decided earlier this month that both animals should be euthanized, according to NBC Dallas-Forth Worth. Durand’s lawyers have appealed that order, at least temporarily, and requested an examination of the animals for the lawsuit.

Here is more on the matter from WFAA (below):

So scary.

We can only hope Durand is able to get some semblance of her life back amid this horrific situation.

[Image via Anthony Stanley/WENN/]