Shannen Doherty Had Beautiful Instructions For Her Remains -- Involving Her Late Father & Beloved Dog

Shannen Doherty made it very clear how she wants her remains to be handled following her death.

In a January episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, the Charmed actress said she wants to be “cremated” and for her ashes “to be mixed” with her beloved dog Bowie and her father John Thomas Doherty Jr.‘s ashes. She said at the time:

“Like, really mix it up so it’s a healthy mixture of my father, me and Bowie […] I do not want to be buried. I want to be cremated.”

Bowie was by her side at the time of her death, according to her publicist Leslie Sloane. The poor dog must be missing his owner now!

By the way, Shannen had lots of other thoughts on how she wanted to be remembered. During that same episode, she told her friend and guest Chris Cortazzo that he had permission to wear some of her ashes around his neck, just like she did when her dad died in 2010.

If you don’t know, Chris was one of the last people to be seen with Shannen out in public before her passing over the weekend. The pair was seen with a female friend outside of Kristy’s in Malibu, California in June. In photos of the group, the real estate agent could be seen with his arm wrapped around the Heathers alum as she smiled.

Shannen Doherty smiled while out to dinner with friends in Malibu in last public photos before death https://t.co/o3KJmf9flW pic.twitter.com/dcYF3sOpWH — Page Six (@PageSix) July 14, 2024

So sad.

Also in the aforementioned podcast episode, the 53-year-old gave some ideas on where her ashes should be spread, noting that she wanted to “find a place that my dad and I both really loved and it meant a lot to us,” such as Malibu, California, where they spent “precious time” together. She also said she wanted her funeral to be “like a love fest” and only filled with people who truly wanted to be there and didn’t feel obligated “because it’s the politically correct thing to do.” That was definitely a dig at her controversial co-stars and ex!

While these next few weeks and beyond will be very difficult for her loved ones as they mourn her loss, at least Shannen was able to share her final wishes with everyone before it was too late. Hopefully, that will bring some comfort to her family as they honor her. Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

