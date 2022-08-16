Comedian Teddy Ray's Tragic Apparent Cause Of Death Revealed

If you didn’t hear the sad news, rising standup comedian Teddy Ray passed away over the weekend at just 32 years old.

The comic’s passing at such a young age was a tragedy — but also a mystery. Now we have a better idea what happened. According to TMZ it was an apparent drowning.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet they were called to a private residence at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Rancho Mirage, California — just south of Palm Springs, very much on the edge of the desert — and about 2.5 hours drive from Teddy’s home in Gardena.

A maintenance worker had found an unconscious man floating in the swimming pool. Teddy was already dead when the police arrived. They saw no signs of foul play, but they’ll have to wait for the autopsy to find out exactly what happened. However for now they’re assuming drowning until further notice.

#RIP to a very funny man. So sad we didn’t get decades more of Teddy.

