Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Donald Trump Shades Prince Harry During State Banquet With William & King Charles! D4vd Reposted TikTok About Chopping Up A Girl: 'If I See Her Talk With Other Dudes' 'Livid' Jimmy Kimmel Looking To Get 'Out Of His Contract' With ABC & Teaming Up With Stephen Colbert To 'Fight' Trump! Hollywood Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Shooter Comments OMG! An Epstein List Name REVEALED! Plus MAJOR CLUES About Others In Congressional Hearing! Scott Wolf’s Estranged Wife Kelley Says She's 'Malnourished' -- And Weighs Just '97 LBS' After Rehab Exit! Jimmy Kimmel Pulled 'Indefinitely’ Over Comments About MAGA's Response To Charlie Kirk’s Death! Murder Victim In D4vd's Car Identified As Missing Teen -- And Girl's Mother Says She Has A Tattoo That Matches His! Hilaria Baldwin CLAPS BACK At Julianne Hough's Claims She Campaigned To Be On DWTS -- & Is Immediately Caught Lying! Erin Bates Lost The Use Of Her Leg From Birth Complications -- As Sister Was Celebrating Online Former 'Try Guy' Ned Fulmer Breaks Silence 3 Years After 'Devastating' Cheating Scandal! His Marriage Status & Comeback Efforts Revealed! Travis Kelce & Teammates Spark Outrage For Wearing Shirts Saying 'Free' Suspended Teammate Rashee Rice!

True Crime

D4vd Murder Mystery: Celeste Rivas' Family Speaks Out After Their Daughter's Body Was Identified

Family of Teen Girl Found in Trunk of Tesla Belonging to Singer D4vd Speaks Out

Celeste Rivas‘ family is speaking out.

As we’ve been covering, a body was discovered in singer D4vd‘s abandoned Tesla. It was identified this week as the teen, who had been missing for over a year. Oof.

Her mother previously told TMZ she was instantly suspicious when she heard the news about the discovery because of the description given by authorities. She knew her daughter was dating someone named David — and her daughter had a matching tattoo with the singer, too.

Related: Hollywood Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air

Now that the family has the heartbreaking confirmation that the dismembered remains found were their child, they released a statement on a GoFundMe page on Thursday, sharing:

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.
-The Rivas Hernandez family”

Those who wish to donate can do so HERE. A service is set for October 5.

Celeste was first reported missing in April of last year. She was just 13 years old. It’s unclear how old she was when she was killed. Her remains were thought to have been in the vehicle some time, so she almost certainly never saw her 15th birthday, which would have been last week… What a devastating end to the family’s search…

Police are still investigating, but it’s looking more and more likely that the singer was directly connected to Celeste. In resurfaced photos and videos, he can be seen with a girl who appears to be the teen. An unreleased song of his even leaked… titled Celeste! Whoa. That said, the photos and song have not been officially verified, nor has their relationship. What we do know, however, is that the performer was reposting some deeply disturbing content about murder and chopping up a girl on his TikTok before this broke!

We don’t know if D4vd had anything to do with Celeste’s death or her disposal, but it’s not looking good for him. Cops have taken quite a bit of evidence from his home as the investigation has developed.

We’re sure Celeste’s family is eager for answers, and we hope they get them soon. Sending them our condolences as they mourn this loss.

[Image via GoFundMe & D4vd/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 18, 2025 15:50pm PDT

Share This