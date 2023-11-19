Dana Carvey ‘Overwhelmed’ By Fan Support In The Wake Of Son Dex’s ‘Accidental Drug Overdose’

Dana Carvey has a message for fans in the wake of his son’s death.

Just days after The Master of Disguise actor’s son Dex passed away from an “accidental drug overdose,” he’s thanking fans for all the “beautiful” messages of support he and his wife, Paula Carvey, have been receiving. He wrote on Instagram on Saturday:

“This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion. We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

So sweet. It sounds like all the support has been helping them get through this tragic time. However, he says that he’s going to be taking a step back from social media so that he, Paula, and their other son, Thomas, can learn how to be “a family of 3.” He wrote:

“I will be taking a break from work and social media — trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3. We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

He signed off:

“Much love, Dana.”

What a devastating situation. There’s truly no right or wrong thing to do in times like these… We’re glad to see he’s taking time for himself and for his family.

TMZ reported that Dex’s girlfriend called 911 from an LA residence at around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. When first responders arrived, he was locked inside a bathroom, where he was found unresponsive.

Our hearts continue to be with the Carveys. Share some support in the comments down below.

