Jenelle Evans Calls Relationship With Scary Ex David Eason 'A Big Mistake'!

Jenelle Evans knows now her scary estranged husband was one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

The former reality star hopped on Instagram Stories Friday for a Q&A with fans. And, of course, she received question after question about her breakup with David Eason! One person asked if she felt like “a fool for standing up for David all those years” or if they were “fun.” As Perezcious readers know, Jenelle stood by his side throughout their six-year marriage — despite all of his controversies. She even defended David repeatedly after he allegedly assaulted her 14-year-old son, Jace. The 35-year-old dad is facing felony charges for the alleged incident.

Looking back on the relationship, Jenelle said she doesn’t “regret” everything as she learned some valuable lessons. However, she also recognized she made “a big mistake” when it came to David. The Teen Mom alum wrote on the ‘gram:

“I don’t regret that time because I learned a lot of life lessons that were very important for me to grow up and mature. Life is easier to understand I would say. I always have learned from [my] mistakes and he was def a big mistake.”

It’s safe to say everyone is glad Jenelle finally came to her senses and dumped him! Unfortunately, she still has a long road ahead of her. She filed for separation in March and now must wait a full year before she can divorce David, per North Carolina law. For now, the former couple are living separately. The MTV personality said she’s “focusing on myself and my kids,” instead of getting back on the dating scene. On Instagram, Jenelle further mentioned she and the kids — Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley — are happy he’s out of the picture:

“Everyone is happier and my ex doesn’t even reach out to call or text any of the kids. Living his best life. Even his own daughter doesn’t even want to live with him.”

Whoa. She went on to address a question about his TikTok videos showing off his life post-split and warned fans to not believe everything they see:

“Everything he’s saying he’s just doing it to make himself ‘look better’ but in actuality he knows the person he truly is behind closed doors.”

Don’t worry. Fans most likely aren’t buying a word he says, not after all of the domestic abuse claims, child abuse allegations, and the alleged murder of two innocent dogs over the years! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Facebook]