Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are 'Respectful Of One Another' But 'Not In Touch' Now!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn aren’t “in touch” now — and don’t plan to be anytime soon!

When The Tortured Poets Departments dropped last week, fans quickly realized a large amount of the songs were about her romance with ex-boyfriend Matty Healy — not Joe. Obviously, the pop star still penned a few songs about the end of their six-year relationship. But it wasn’t as much as fans expected when she announced the new album a few months ago! Insiders even said the Conversation with Friends alum was annoyed by the “overblown” importance of The 1975 frontman in her life portrayed on the album. Damn. A Deuxmoi tipster explained:

“He does think she’s overblown the significance of Matty, both in her life in general and in terms of his importance following their breakup.”

That being said, no matter how irked he is, don’t bet on him speaking out about Taylor or TTPD. Joe’s staying away from the drama and speculation about the new songs as much as possible. Plus, a source for Entertainment Tonight said on Friday the former couple are being “respectful” toward each other after the breakup. Or at least trying to be! And to make it clear, they aren’t in contact whatsoever right now. The insider explained:

“Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another. Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career.”

As we mentioned, the likelihood of Joe addressing the record is slim to none. In fact, he reportedly BANNED any questions relating to his ex-girlfriend during promotion for his upcoming movie with her friend Emma Stone, Kinds of Kindness. Ugh. Sorry, Swifties! You’ll have to deal with only having Matty’s comments about the album for now!

Of course, Joe isn’t the only one who moved on. Taylor’s currently in a relationship with Travis Kelce — and she’s head over heels for him! The Entertainment Tonight insider added:

“Taylor is happier than ever in her relationship with Travis and is focused on the future.”

Aww!

Basically, it sounds like these exes are moving forward with their lives and keeping their distance from each other.

