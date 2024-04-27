Noah Cyrus Had HARSH Words For Troll Who Joked About Her Messy Love Triangle With Tish & Dominic Purcell! 

Noah Cyrus finally broke her silence on those love triangle rumors!

On Friday, the 24-year-old singer posted multiple pictures and videos from when she went to Coachella with her fiancé, fashion designer Pinkus. She wrote in the caption:

“dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man”

Check out the post (below):

In the comments section, one person joked if she meant the “guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with.” Of course, the social media user is referring to the reports that surfaced weeks ago claiming her mom Tish Cyrus stole her husband Dominic Purcell from Noah.

As you may recall, the 56-year-old manager ignited a massive feud in the family when she reportedly began “pursuing” the Prison Break alum when he’d been “seeing” the Ponyo star. Tish and Dominic eventually became a couple, fell in love, and got married — though they didn’t invite Noah out of fear she’d start drama at the wedding. Ouch. Sources have gone back and forth about whether the two relationships overlapped. But whether they did or not, Tish broke girl code! And that didn’t fly with Noah! Now things are so bad that the mother and daughter haven’t spoken to each other ever since.

Other family members also got dragged into the middle of it, including Miley Cyrus. Insiders insisted the Grammy winner had “no idea” about the drama between Noah, Dominic, and Tish. However, it’s no secret Miley took her mom’s side in the scandal, driving a wedge between her and her little sister. The drama even “pushed” Tish and Dominic apart, forcing them to seek professional help to sort out their relationship issues! Yikes!

The whole situation is super messy! And Noah seems to be still upset over it! Not to mention that she appears to be sick and tired of the comments about the love triangle feud! When that social media user joked about the “guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with,” the July artist delivered a harsh AF reply to him! She said:

“hey real grandma , i’m so sorry but will pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c**k. Just for a lil bit. great thank”

DAMN!!! See the message (below):

This is the first time Noah commented on the drama with Tish and Dominic. And boy, she did not hold back!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN, Tish Cyrus/Instagram]