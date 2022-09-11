Pop Idol Alum Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death for beloved singer and Pop Idol alum Darius Campbell Danesh has been revealed.

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old musician was found dead in bed at his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11, with police saying there appeared to be nothing suspicious about his sudden death. Now, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has finally offered some answers as to what led to this tragedy. According to The Guardian, Darius passed away from “inhalation of chloroethane.” His death was ruled as an accident, with the examiner saying that the “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” contributed to the artist’s death.

If you didn’t know, Chloroethane – often referred to as ethyl chloride – is typically used as a topical anesthetic for injections and minor surgeries. It is also used in other pharmaceuticals, petrol, additives, plastics, and dyes. Besides being used for medical purposes, chloroethane is also often taken as a recreational drug, causing confusion, dizziness, and a lack of coordination.

Following the autopsy results, his family shared to The Guardian that Darius was dealing with chronic pain at the time of his death, stemming from a car accident in Spain in 2010 that left him with a broken neck. They added:

“The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest. We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time.”

So, so sad…

Our thoughts continue to be with Darius’ loved ones during this difficult time.

