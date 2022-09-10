Tragic Twist As Cause Of Death For Texas Mom Who Went Missing Revealed

The autopsy report of Chrissy Powell has revealed some unfortunate new details.

As we’ve previously reported, 39-year-old Christina Lee Powell was reported missing by her mom after she never showed up to work one morning in July. A Ring doorbell camera captured her rushing to get to her car and leave her house in San Antonio, Texas, on July 5, leaving behind her cell phone, medications, and even her Apple Watch. However, that was the last time anyone saw her. When she never made it to the office, her mom reported her missing the next day. Chrissy was eventually found dead in her parked vehicle three weeks later.

Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed that the woman death was accidental. The cause of death? According to Fox News, officials say she suffered from hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication. In case you didn’t know, hyperthermia occurs when the body is unable to regulate temperature anymore which raises someone’s body temp to dangerous and potentially life-threatening levels. Around the time law enforcement believed Chrissy was in the vehicle, temperatures in San Antonio reached well into the 90s.

Following the tragic conclusion from the autopsy, the San Antonio Police Department told the outlet that they are closing the investigation, adding:

“We did not find any evidence leading to a criminal investigation.”

When Chrissy was found in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center on July 23, four miles away from her home, police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the car was locked with the windows rolled up. A security guard for the shopping center told police that he spotted her body inside the vehicle and noticed “a foul odor coming from” it. He also said the car had been “parked in the same location for about a week.” Law enforcement found her purse inside, containing “information that confirmed her identity.” Chrissy’s mom Claudia Mobley also confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media at the time, writing:

“My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Our hearts still go out to Chrissy’s children and family following this unimaginable situation.

