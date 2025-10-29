Lily Allen Fans Find David Harbour's Old IG Post About Her Being Too Happy With Him To Ever Write Sad Songs Again!

When you go through a bad breakup, a LOT of things your ex said that seemed cute at the time instantly age terribly. But this one may be a new low!

Lily Allen‘s hot new breakup album West End Girl completely obliterated the internet’s idea of David Harbour. He went from the beloved Sheriff Hopper and Red Guardian to that guy who convinced his new wife to open their marriage and then STILL broke the rules because just cheating with randos wasn’t enough. And no one wants to go as THAT for Halloween.

In light of everyone hearing Lily’s distress at finding out her hubby lied and cheated — set to some catchy tunes — there’s been a re-evaluation of David’s past comments. One in particular is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

It was from extremely early in their relationship, and the Stranger Things star was praising Lily’s music video. But he wrote cheekily:

“This rockstar’s beautiful video just hit www.nowness.com. She’s very sad in it. She wrote it before she met me… Luckily. Because after meeting me, your life becomes unbearably happy and you can never write sad songs again. You can only write about s**tting rainbows and farting glitter. Cause you’re so. Damn. Happy.”

Can “never write sad songs again,” eh?

Songs like Ruminating, where she expresses her sleepless frustration because:

“And I can’t shake the image of her naked / On top of you and I’m dissociated”

Or Sleepwalking, where she laments being lied to:

“Course I’m angry, course I’m hurt / Looking back at it’s so absurd / Course I trusted you and took you at your word”

Or Tennis about the feeling of betrayal when even the open marriage rules were broken?

“you moved the goalposts, you’ve broken the rules / I tried to accommodate but you took me for a fool”

Or of course the already iconic Madeline where she spells out the arrangement as she sings directly to the mistress:

“We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline”

You know, we’re sure there’s a song about “farting glitter” in there somewhere on the new album…

Fans on #TeamLily have taken the comments of several of his old relationship posts, pointing out what “aged like milk” and what he should “delete” and that “each post is worse than the last.”

Not just that one either… Fans found this funny and cute when they were together, not so much now…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Were these red flags about how he treated her? Or just a couple being funny… that aged terribly, like everything exes do?

[Image via David Harbour/Instagram/Lily Allen/YouTube.]