Sydney Sweeney Spotted Sneaking Into Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino’s Car Before SCREAMING At Him In Tense Reunion!

Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé just had a very tense reunion…

It’s been months since the Euphoria star and her ex Jonathan Davino called off their engagement, but tensions are clearly still running hot… On Sunday, TMZ reported the Anyone But You actress hit up eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with friends on Saturday night to catch Game 7 of the 2025 World Series… But the night took a sharp turn when she left the establishment and met up with her ex.

According to the outlet, Syd hopped into an Uber SUV after leaving the hotspot and had the driver chauffeur her just a few blocks away where her ex-fiancé was reportedly parked. There, she exited the Uber and snuck into Jonathan’s rig and the two drove off together.

But the story doesn’t end there…

According to a source who was reportedly near Sydney’s residence when the pair arrived there, she got out of the car and screamed at Jonathan:

“I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.”

Yikes!

It’s not clear what the pair were seemingly arguing about, but in paparazzi photos obtained by TMZ, the Madame Web star can be seen ducking and attempting to shield her face while sneaking into Jonathan’s car. See HERE.

This isn’t the first time Sydney and Jonathan have been spotted together post-split, but it’s definitely the most tense reunion of theirs we’ve heard of… Back in August, the Christy star told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that she aimed to continue working with her ex through their Fifty-Fifty Films production company despite their split:

“I’m going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it.”

This all comes amid reports that Sydney is moving on from the producer with Justin Bieber’s former manager Scooter Braun.

