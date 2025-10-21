Got A Tip?

Dax Shepard Follows Up Kristin Bell Anniversary Post Controversy By Reuniting With His Ex-Girlfriend!

Dax Shepard is digging himself even deeper…

Over the weekend, Kristen Bell sparked controversy with a questionable Instagram post. She was wishing her man a happy 12th wedding anniversary but trolled him by including his most problematic quote to her ever:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

Uhhhh, blink twice if you need help, Kristen!

But instead of rolling out the damage control campaign, Dax hosted possibly the MOST questionable guest he could have landed on his Armchair Expert podcast right after. No, we guess that would have been Diddy. But this is next. It was his ex-girlfriend!

Related: Britney Spears’ Dating Life Is DANGEROUS, Says Source

During the episode, which dropped on Tuesday, Dax welcomed Briegh Morrison, whom he dated in an open relationship for nine years throughout his twenties. This was his major relationship before meeting Kristen, so it’s a big deal! And they talked in depth about their breakup, too! Dax told her:

“So when we broke up, I think, certainly in retrospect, it was time for that. It was as amicable as it could be when you’re with someone that long. The breakup was manageable, but I will say, for a while, I did think, ‘Well, I’ll never be in love with someone again in that way.’ I had a deep fear. I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’ll ever really feel the way I felt about Briegh with anybody.’ I was quite scared of that.”

Jeez, man! We know he and Kristen have a bit of a unique relationship, but this can’t be what any wife wants to hear her man say about his ex! At least it’s past tense, damn…

Morrison added onto that, noting the breakup was far more difficult because it was so firmly established with plans for a future:

“One of the hardest things about when we broke up was that I really had my head around — we were gonna have kids. We had a house. It was gonna be this thing that I wanted, and I was getting on in years.”

OMG!

Dax added they planned to “go for it” when she turned 30, but that they split right before that. And after that, it took him several years before he was ready to date again:

“I was just very disoriented for a while, and I remember, I was shooting a movie in New York City, staying at the Maritime Hotel by myself and I was single. Even though we were in an open relationship, I obviously never felt single. We had been broken up for probably maybe a year at that point, and I remember going, ‘Oh, this is fun. I’m single in New York City and I work two days a week.’ And it kind of lifted a bit.”

Dax went on to meet Kristen in 2007 and the pair tied the knot in 2013. So, you know, we guess it doesn’t really matter anymore, right? All ancient history? Water under the bridge? What do YOU think about it, Perezcious readers??

You can listen to all of Dax’s ex conversation (below):

 

[Images via Armchair Expert/YouTube & Kristen Bell/Instagram]

Oct 21, 2025 16:40pm PDT

