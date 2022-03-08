Daytona Married Couple's Throats Slashed While On Bike Ride In 'Gruesome' Unexplained Murder

We’re not sure what’s more disturbing about this crime, the violence or how little police seem to have to go on so far.

A married couple were out on a romantic late night bicycle ride in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Daytona Beach when they were brutally killed — and so far no one knows why.

It all began when a pedestrian walking by found the couple lying by the side of the road covered in blood. Assuming, understandably, that the pair had been the victim of a hit-and-run driver, the witness called the police to report the bodies.

But this wasn’t a car crash. And it sure as hell wasn’t an accident. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young explained in a press conference on Sunday afternoon:

“Upon arrival, once we observed the injuries, we quickly realized this was anything but a hit and run.”

Both victims had “multiple stab wounds and lacerations,” according to Chief Young, but right away it was obvious to responding officers that the couple both had their throats slashed. As he lamented to reporters:

“I’ve gotta be honest with you, this is one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years.”

To go along with that disturbing imagery, there’s also the terrifying revelation that police have basically nothing to go on yet in terms of motive. They still don’t even know if this was a targeted attack on one or the other of the couple or just a random act of violence, and they happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. With that in mind, anyone who lives in the area — the couple were found on North Wild Olive Avenue — we’d caution to avoid being out and about on bike or foot late at night for a while.

One thing police do have a pretty good idea of? They’ve ruled out this being a robbery as the couple did have valuables on their person that were left behind at the scene. Chief Young admitted:

“We can’t make heads or tails of it, at this time.”

There is apparently a possible person of interest, described rather vaguely as a male of unknown age and race wearing light-colored pants and carrying a backpack.

Unfortunately law enforcement currently have precious few leads as no witnesses have come forward, despite the city being packed with bikers for the annual Daytona Beach Bike Week. Young revealed:

“No one saw anything, no one heard anything.”

Young ended by promising justice for the as-yet-unidentified couple, declaring:

“I can tell you we are going to leave no stone unturned until we figure out the nexus as to why this happened.”

We certainly hope so.

