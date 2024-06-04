9-Year-Old Girl Dies In 'Freak Accident' During Motocross Race At California Track

A 9-year-old girl died during a motocross race in Lake Elsinore, California on Sunday in what officials at the track are calling a “freak accident.”

Brooke Carlton was riding her off-road bike at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park just before 10 a.m. local time on Sunday morning when she was struck by another child rider on the course, per multiple media reports. Brooke was knocked unconscious in the collision, and witnesses rushed to her aid until emergency first responders could arrive. From there, paramedics rushed her to a local Lake Elsinore hospital. Sadly, she didn’t make it.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Carlton passed away. They also and stated that the other rider was treated at the scene, suffering only minor injuries. Now the sheriff’s office and its Lake Elsinore substation are investigating the collision.

Related: Dad Who Forced Son Onto Treadmill Found Guilty For Boy’s Death

As for Brooke, she was an up-and-coming motocross rider even at her young age. A GoFundMe page set up for the family in the wake of the awful tragedy captured her spunky personality, her love for her family, and her commitment to the sport:

“Our hearts are completely shattered at the sudden and absolutely tragic loss of Jason and Angie’s very own Brooke Carlton. For those that knew Brooke, she was an absolute sweetheart that could brighten anyone’s day with her warm smile and bright blonde halo of curls. For those that REALLY knew Brooke, she was a total spitfire that knew what she wanted and there was no way of getting around it. One look at her glittering eyes and toothy smile and she could have you convinced that the sky was indeed pink and purple, and that you should ‘buy her an ice cream’ because of it. She loved her parents. She loved her dog Gunner. She loved her grandparents. She loved her brother Landon the most.”

Brooke’s parents Angie and Jason Carlton also released their own statement as part of the fundraising page. They asked supporters to lift them up in prayers as they “try to navigate through this sudden hurdle in our lives.” Brooke’s grieving parents wrote:

“Yesterday the good Lord called our dear Brooke Lily to heaven after a freak accident at a local motocross track. Our entire family is still trying to understand why our Brookie, but we firmly believe that God needed her and called her home to be with him. While we take this time to be with our family, PLEASE lift our family into your thoughts and prayers, and hold your loved ones a little tighter for us as we try to navigate through this sudden hurdle in our lives. We love you always and forever Brooke Lily”

So, so sad.

Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park also shared their condolences in an Instagram post about the tragedy that was published on Monday:

“Due to all legal obligations, we were not allowed to post until now. We are truly sad about the situation. This was such a freak accident as the parent said. This is not a time to bash the track but a time to remember this little girl and support her family. We are a community and we will do our part in supporting the family as well.”

Our hearts go out to Brooke’s family as they mourn her untimely and unimaginable loss. You can donate to the GoFundMe page yourself at the link HERE.

R.I.P.

[Image via Jason Carlton/Facebook]