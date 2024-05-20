Got A Tip?

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev Hospitalized With Scary Injuries After Bicycle Accident! OMG!

Oh no! Nina Dobrev is in the hospital!!!

Late Monday morning, the Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram with a pair of pics published for her 26 million followers. She captioned the photos with the very popular meme “how it started vs how it’s going,” showing a before-and-after story in the two pics. But this one was more concerning than most!

As you can see (below), Nina’s “how it started” pic is of her rocking shades, shorts, and a black sweater while out on what appears to be an electric bicycle while under a sunny and clear sky above. But it’s the “how’s it going” pic that is truly terrifying. Because in it she’s lying in a hospital bed with a brace around her neck AND a second massive brace on her left leg! Oh no!! Ch-ch-check it out and swipe through the carousel for yourself:

OMG!!

The 35-year-old didn’t reveal exactly what happened in the post, as you can see. Hours after posting, though, she followed up that shocker with a pair of IG Stories. But instead of getting specific about the injuries, she showed she was already focused on healing:

“I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

Thankfully for Nina, friends came out of the woodwork to wish her well! Twilight star Ashley Greene dropped a wink emoji in the comments of Dobrev’s post and shared:

“Always going big … heal fast”

Nina’s BFF Julianne Hough popped up writing:

“That’s my girl! Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Fellow Vampire Diaries alum Claire Holt added:

“Nooo so sorry! Feel better

Like her pals, we feel better about Nina’s injury considering she’s been posting and staying positive all through it, ya know? But still, a knee brace AND a neck brace?! And a “long road of recovery”?? That’s no joke! Sending love to Shaun White‘s amazing girlfriend!

May 20, 2024 15:51pm PDT

