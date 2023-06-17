Pro Cyclist Gino Mäder Killed In ‘High Speed’ Bike Crash At 26

Gino Mäder has tragically passed away at just 26 years old.

The pro cyclist died Friday after an violent crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse in Switzerland. Team Bahrain Victorious shared in a statement on their website Friday:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The deadly crash took place while on the “final descent” of the race, after the cyclists had reached the Albula Pass, around 7,600 feet up.

Related: TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Killed In Horrible Car Crash

The shocking news was first announced Thursday on the official Tour de Suisse Twitter account, where it was revealed that in the 197th kilometer of the race, the young athlete collided with fellow cyclist Magnus Sheffield at a “very high speed” (the leader was clocked at 62 mph!) and both men were thrown into a ravine.

Magnus was also transported to a nearby hospital, where he was responsive to treatment for “bruises and a concussion.” Mäder was found “motionless in the water.” Mäder was “resuscitated” and airlifted to a hospital in the nearby city of Chur, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Read the full report (below):

Official Statement from TdS Organisation regarding the crashes of @maedergino and @MagnusSheffield

We wish both of them all the best!!

.@BHRVictorious @INEOSGrenadiers pic.twitter.com/T9RmdT1HH7 — Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 15, 2023

According to Cycling News, cyclists held a moment of silence for Mäder ahead of Friday’s race. He was remembered by his team as:

“An extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

See more (below):

Our hearts are with Mäader’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Image via Cycling Pro Net/YouTube]