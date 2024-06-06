Nina Dobrev Gives Surgery Update From Hospital After Scary Bike Accident! 

Nina Dobrev gave everyone an update on her health… from the hospital again!

Last month, the actress revealed she ended up in the hospital with a neck brace and a knee brace following a bike accident. Nina gave no details about what happened to her, but she noted she had “a long road of recovery ahead.” Weeks later, the Vampire Diaries star now shared an update with fans revealing she underwent leg surgery!

She first alerted her followers to the procedure when she posted on Instagram Stories Wednesday a picture of herself in a hospital gown with watery eyes and a frown while giving the camera a thumbs down. In addition to the snapshot, she wrote a caption that read:

“Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind.”

Oh no! Even though Nina appeared worried before the operation, she still managed to crack a joke beforehand! She posted “one last photo” of her leg looking “pristine” before it got “scarred up” from the surgery. Check out the two images (below):

The final slide then featured a video of the Degrassi alum writing the word “Yes” on her leg and an arrow. You know, to make sure the doctors operate on the correct limb and all! She said:

“Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb. (Because I guess it’s happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb.) Yikes!!!”

We bet Nina became even more of a nervous wreck upon finding out that “fun fact!” See the post (below):

Nina still did not share additional deets about the injury or operation. But thankfully, the surgeons did not operate on the wrong leg! Afterward, she took to Instagram again to let everyone know the “surgery was a success.” She added in the caption:

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

Phew! We’re glad the operation went well! Take a look at the update (below):

We send healing energy to Nina as she continues her recovery! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

